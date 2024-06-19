MCM DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Baghni, Nurpur

The school organised various summer activities to stimulate and challenge the students, who had to don their thinking caps to complete these activities. The prime objective being providing an opportunity to the participants to express themselves creatively. On June 6, the school organised ‘Adopt Healthy Lifestyle’ activity on the theme ‘Mission Life’ in which various points were discussed. In the next camp, students were educated about ‘Sustainable Food Systems’, in which students learnt about the food distribution, food security, nutrition diet, impact of food waste, low carbon diet, etc. Students also wrote the slogans on the same theme. An activity, ‘Reduce e-waste’, was organised on June 8 on the school campus during the summer camp. Students were told about environmental pollution caused by electrical and electronic wastes and these wastes are responsible for polluting the environment with lead, mercury and other toxins and hazardous chemicals. On the next day of the summer camp, ‘Reduce Waste’ activity under the theme ‘Mission Life’ was taken. Various points were discussed regarding this. The posters prepared by the students were clearly conveying the message of reduce waste to boost up their confidence and their sincere dedication towards the activity. The school organised ‘Save Energy’ activity on June 11 to create awareness among students, parents and local people about the same. Numerous presentation on how energy can be saved and wisely utilised were presented by students who were the part of the camp. A one-day awareness campaign on ‘Save Water’ was organised with special emphasis on rainwater harvesting, watershed management and water purification. The last activity of this summer camp was on the theme ‘Say No to Single-Use Plastic’. The objective was to create awareness about the hazard of polythene bags. The students divided themselves into groups of five and each group visited people in their homes. People were told how the use of polythene bags pollutes the environment. With this, the summer camp came to an end. It was a fun-filled camp where students enjoyed learning different activities. Principal MR Rana congratulated all students and staff members who were the part of the camp.

