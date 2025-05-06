DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / MCM DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Baghni, Nurpur, observes Labour Day

MCM DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Baghni, Nurpur, observes Labour Day

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school observed Labour Day. The event was organised under the leadership of Principal MR Rana, with support from Coordinators Vishal Sharma and Sanjeev Raakra. The celebration aimed to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of the support staff and to highlight the dignity of labour. A range of activities and heartfelt speeches were conducted to honour the dedication and hard work of the workforce. The programme served as a meaningful reminder to respect and appreciate the efforts of individuals across all professions.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper