MCM DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Baghni, Nurpur, observes Labour Day

The school observed Labour Day. The event was organised under the leadership of Principal MR Rana, with support from Coordinators Vishal Sharma and Sanjeev Raakra. The celebration aimed to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of the support staff and to highlight the dignity of labour. A range of activities and heartfelt speeches were conducted to honour the dedication and hard work of the workforce. The programme served as a meaningful reminder to respect and appreciate the efforts of individuals across all professions.