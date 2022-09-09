MCM DAV Sr Sec Public School, Baghni

Teacher's Day was celebrated at the school. The chief guest for the function was school manager Choudhary Parbhat Singh and Suman Singh was the guest of honour. The programme commenced with 'Saraswati Vandana' and was followed by cultural activities. The achievers of classes X and XII of session 2021-22, were felicitated with cash prizes by Justice Mehr Chand Mahajan (Former Chief Justice of India).
