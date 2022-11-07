MCM DAV Sr Sec Public School, Baghni

National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas) was observed in the school to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. The celebration commenced by invoking God’s blessings. The essence of the day was highlighted by the event ‘Run for Unity’. School students took part in the event enthusiastically. Poster-making competition was also organised in which students showed their creativity by making beautiful drawings on the topic ‘Unity in Diversity’ to spread the message of preserving the unity, integrity and security of the nation. The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Pledge was taken by the students and teachers to withstand the greatest threat to the unity, integrity and security of the nation. Students of Class VIII wrote essays on the life, history and role of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel in the freedom struggle.
