MCM DAV Sr Sec Public School, Baghni

Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav was celebrated on the premises on the birth anniversary of mahakavi Chinnaswami Subramania Bharati, the great national poet and social reformer. Activities like debate, extempore, declamation, poster writing etc. in multiple languages were organised. ‘My Language, My Signature’ campaign was also organised on the day by placing boards in prominent places of the school where many students signed in their native language with the pledge that they would try to sign in their native language. It was truly heartening to see young children taking an interest in multiple languages.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .