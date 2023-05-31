MDAV School, Chandigarh

The school organised an inter-house declamation among children of the four houses. Each participant showed enthusiasm and a will to bag the first place for their house. The competition was bifurcated between junior and senior categories. Students delivered their speeches in three different languages; English, Hindi, and Punjabi. Under the senior category, Swami Shradhanand House, Guru Virjananad House, and Swami Dayanand House stood first, second, and third, respectively. Under the junior category, Swami Shradhanand House came first, Guru Virjanand House & Swami Dayanand House shared the second position, and Pandit Guru dutt House stood third. At the end, the Principal applauded the efforts of all participants
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
40 medical colleges lose recognition, 100 more face similar action: Sources
There is an increase of 94 per cent in MBBS seats from 51,34...
Army opens fire after suspicious movement near LoC in J-K's Poonch
The firing is reported from forward Karmara village in Gulpu...
North Korea says its attempt to launch 1st spy satellite ends in failure
In a statement published on state media, North Korea says a ...
ED arrests Bengal school jobs scam accused Sujay Krishna Bhadra
Bhadra, popularly known as ‘Kalighat er Kaku’ (Uncle from Ka...