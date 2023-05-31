MDAV School, Chandigarh

The school organised an inter-house declamation among children of the four houses. Each participant showed enthusiasm and a will to bag the first place for their house. The competition was bifurcated between junior and senior categories. Students delivered their speeches in three different languages; English, Hindi, and Punjabi. Under the senior category, Swami Shradhanand House, Guru Virjananad House, and Swami Dayanand House stood first, second, and third, respectively. Under the junior category, Swami Shradhanand House came first, Guru Virjanand House & Swami Dayanand House shared the second position, and Pandit Guru dutt House stood third. At the end, the Principal applauded the efforts of all participants