MDAV School, Chandigarh

Independence Day was celebrated in the school. The function started with the flag-hoisting ceremony. Chief guest Vinod Kapoor, Principal Neelam Sharma, staff members and students sang the national anthem. Students performed various activities, like patriotic songs, speeches, yoga, taekwondo and nukkad natak, to show their gratitude towards the great patriots of the nation. The chief guest lauded the students’ efforts. The Principal congratulated everyone and encouraged the students to be a patriot.