MDAV School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Diwali. Students were taught the message that Diwali represents ‘Good triumphs over evil’. They took part in decoration and exhibition of diya and candles, rangoli, speech, roleplay and home decoration activities enthusiastically. Students pledged to celebrate ‘Green and eco-friendly Diwali’, by avoiding the use of crackers and enjoy the festival of lights with sweets and earthen lamps.

