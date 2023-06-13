MDAV School, Sec-22A, Chandigarh

To beat the heat and to make the summer vacations more memorable, the school organised a Summer Camp for its students. Various activities was organised at the camp. The highlights of the camp are as follows: singing & dace activities, various kinds of sports activities, cookery classes, information technology classes and english speaking classes. The camp has been designed to promote holistic development of the children.
