MDAV School, Sector 22 A, Chd

The school conducted a training session to make their teachers apt for Smart Class Technologies. Resource person Jasbir Kaur from ‘EBIX SMART CLASS Learning Solution’ provided an in-depth walkthrough demonstration about the software, its usability, features and benefits. Teachers were highly pro-active during the session and discussed every possible use case about the Smart Class Technology. The session was extremely fruitful for the teachers of the school.
