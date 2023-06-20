MDAV School, Sector 22, Chandigarh

Officials of Fire Department, Chandigarh, visited the school as part of an awareness programme for students. They demonstrated the ways of operating of different types of fire extinguishers. Students attended the session and learnt about fire-safety rules and steps to be taken in case of a fire-related accident. Students were also informed about the latest emergency number 112, which can be used at the time of an emergency.
