MDAV, Sector 22 A, Chandigarh

A medical check-up camp was organised by the school. Dr Manisha from Government Dispensary, Sector 19, Chandigarh, conducted the session and thoroughly examined all students. She provided necessary guidance and precautionary steps to stay healthy. She suggested treatments for ailments. Students promised to follow her advice.
