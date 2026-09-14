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Home / The School Tribune / Measuring success through life skills, well-being

Measuring success through life skills, well-being

Principal Speak

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Ruchi Grover
Updated At : 05:53 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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How would you summarise the school's overall academic and co-curricular performance this past year?

I see the past year as a year of steady and purposeful progress. Along with academics, I have given equal importance to discipline, punctuality, regularity and active participation. Our students have participated in sports, vocational, cultural and experiential activities. For me, progress means not only better performance, but also seeing children become more confident, responsible and willing to learn.

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What new teaching methods or EdTech tools did you introduce this year, and what impact have you seen?

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I have encouraged teachers to make classrooms more interactive through activity-based learning, demonstrations, discussions, real-life examples and appropriate digital resources. We are also exploring AI and EdTech tools as supportive resources, while keeping the teacher at the centre of learning. I believe technology is meaningful only when it makes learning clearer, more engaging and accessible to every child.

What specific steps has the school taken to ensure holistic learning - beyond academics - for students?

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My belief is that education must develop the whole child. Along with academics, we provide opportunities in sports, vocational education, arts, self-defence, environmental awareness and experiential learning. No-bag days are also used purposefully for learning through activities. We focus on confidence, discipline, teamwork, empathy and responsibility, because every child matters and deserves opportunities to discover and develop his or her strengths.

How are you addressing learning gaps or supporting students with different learning needs?

We try to identify learning difficulties early through classroom observation, assessment and regular interaction. Teachers provide remedial and differentiated support according to individual needs. Our special educator and counsellor work closely with students and teachers, providing academic, emotional and individual support wherever required. Our guiding principle is simple: every child matters, and no child should feel left behind because his or her learning needs are different.

What initiatives have been rolled out for teacher training and professional development this year?

I strongly believe that a school progresses when its teachers continue to grow. Teachers are encouraged to participate in departmental training, workshops and professional learning opportunities, while sharing good practices with colleagues. I also encourage reflection on classroom practices and the thoughtful use of technology and innovative pedagogy. My own belief, "Always be a learner," applies equally to every educator in our school.

How do you measure success beyond exam results - including student well-being and life skills?

Examination results are important, but they do not tell the complete story. I look at regularity, punctuality, discipline, confidence, participation, communication, teamwork and the ability to take responsibility. I also value whether students learn to respect others, make sensible decisions and face challenges confidently. A child becoming more responsible, compassionate and independent is, for me, a meaningful measure of success.

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