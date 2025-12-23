DT
Home / The School Tribune / Medal ceremony organised

Medal ceremony organised

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 23, 2025 IST
The medal ceremony and cultural programme of the kindergarten wing of Shivalik Public School, Phase 6, Mohali, was organised. The event was based on the vibrant theme “Utsav”, symbolising joy, celebration, unity, and the rich diversity of Indian culture. The programme commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by chief guest Dr Gurkiran Jeet, Principal, Shivalik Public School, Chandigarh, in the presence of Dr Anupkiran Kaur, Principal, Shivalik Public School, Mohali. The occasion was further graced by Dr Jyoti Soni, Principal, Shivalik Institute of Education and Research, Mohali. Dr Teena Chopra, Vice-Principal, presented the annual report, highlighting the school’s academic milestones and significant co-curricular achievements during the session. The cultural presentations by the kindergarten students were the highlight of the event. The tiny tots mesmerised the audience with colourful and energetic dance performances depicting various states of India. Their confidence, grace, and joyous performances earned thunderous applause and widespread appreciation. A medal ceremony was organised to recognise and encourage the enthusiasm, effort, and 100 per cent participation, instilling a sense of pride and motivation among the young learners. Addressing the gathering, Dr Gurkiran Jeet applauded the energetic performances of the young learners and also inspired them to believe in themselves, and pursue excellence, in all their endeavours. The celebration concluded with a soul-stirring patriotic finale presented by teachers and students, and bringing the memorable event to an inspiring close.

