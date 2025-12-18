Medal ceremony organised

Shivalik Public School, Phase 6, Mohali, hosted a medal ceremony and a vibrant cultural showcase for the primary section (classes I and II). The programme revolved around the enchanting theme, “Alice’s Magical Voyage”, illustrating the beauty of love, friendship and the enduring strength of family bonds. The event commenced with an auspicious lamp-lighting, followed by the warm welcome of chief guest, Dr Gurkiranjeet Nalwa. Principal Dr Anupkiran Kaur greeted the audience, and Vice-Principal, Dr Teena Chopra presented the annual report, highlighting the school’s commitment to excellence. The young performers dazzled with their engaging dances and expressive cultural presentations. The medal ceremony honoured every child for their efforts and achievements. The programme culminated in a truly magnificent grand finale, where the students came together in a vibrant display of rhythm, coordination and enthusiasm.

