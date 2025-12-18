DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Medal ceremony organised

Medal ceremony organised

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Shivalik Public School, Phase 6, Mohali, hosted a medal ceremony and a vibrant cultural showcase for the primary section (classes I and II). The programme revolved around the enchanting theme, “Alice’s Magical Voyage”, illustrating the beauty of love, friendship and the enduring strength of family bonds. The event commenced with an auspicious lamp-lighting, followed by the warm welcome of chief guest, Dr Gurkiranjeet Nalwa. Principal Dr Anupkiran Kaur greeted the audience, and Vice-Principal, Dr Teena Chopra presented the annual report, highlighting the school’s commitment to excellence. The young performers dazzled with their engaging dances and expressive cultural presentations. The medal ceremony honoured every child for their efforts and achievements. The programme culminated in a truly magnificent grand finale, where the students came together in a vibrant display of rhythm, coordination and enthusiasm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts