‘Medha Manyata Divas’ organised

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organised its annual prize distribution ceremony, ‘Medha Manyata Divas’. The event was a tribute to the dedication, perseverance, and academic excellence demonstrated by the students of classes III to VI during the academic session 2024–25. The programme commenced with the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony. An invocation to the divine power followed, seeking His guidance and blessings. A vibrant cultural performance, themed around fairies, captivated the audience with its enchanting and spellbinding acts, including a melodious hypnotic musical presentation. Academic toppers from classes III to VI were felicitated with cash prizes and citations in recognition of their outstanding performance. Students who secured 90% and above for three consecutive years were specially honoured for their consistent excellence. The school also took pride in celebrating achievements in co-scholastic disciplines, reinforcing its commitment to holistic education and all-round development of the students. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated the students and commended them for their hard work and unwavering dedication. The event concluded with a formal vote of thanks, expressing heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed guests, teachers, parents and students for their invaluable contributions to the successful conduct of the programme.

Advertisement