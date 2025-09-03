‘Medha Manyata Divas’ organised

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organised its annual prize distribution ceremony, ‘Medha Manyata Divas’. The event was a tribute to the dedication, perseverance, and academic excellence demonstrated by the students of classes III to VI during the academic session 2024–25. The programme commenced with the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony. An invocation to the divine power followed, seeking His guidance and blessings. A vibrant cultural performance, themed around fairies, captivated the audience with its enchanting and spellbinding acts, including a melodious hypnotic musical presentation. Academic toppers from classes III to VI were felicitated with cash prizes and citations in recognition of their outstanding performance. Students who secured 90% and above for three consecutive years were specially honoured for their consistent excellence. The school also took pride in celebrating achievements in co-scholastic disciplines, reinforcing its commitment to holistic education and all-round development of the students. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated the students and commended them for their hard work and unwavering dedication. The event concluded with a formal vote of thanks, expressing heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed guests, teachers, parents and students for their invaluable contributions to the successful conduct of the programme.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now