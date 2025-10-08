DT
Home / The School Tribune / Medical camp organised at DC Model School, Panchkula

Medical camp organised at DC Model School, Panchkula

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Oct 08, 2025 IST
A free medical camp was organised at DC Model School, Panchkula, for parents, teachers and students to promote health awareness and preventive care. The camp offered a comprehensive range of health check-ups, including eye, dental, lung function and cholesterol and blood pressure examinations. A team of dedicated doctors and medical professionals from reputed hospitals provided their services selflessly, guiding participants on adopting a healthy lifestyle. The medical team not only conducted thorough examinations but also encouraged everyone to take proactive steps towards maintaining good health through regular check-ups, a balanced diet and exercise. The camp saw enthusiastic participation from the school community, reflecting their collective commitment to prioritising well-being. Managing Director Bharat B Gupta expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the medical team for their valuable contribution to the welfare of society. He highlighted that such initiatives underscore the school's commitment to holistic development and community service. The camp proved to be a significant step towards building a health-conscious society, reinforcing the importance of prevention over cure.

