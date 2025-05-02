DT
Meditation session at Dyal Singh Public School, Karnal

Meditation session at Dyal Singh Public School, Karnal

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 02, 2025 IST
Students of Class VIII and IX attended a meditation session along with their class in-charges in the school auditorium. The session was conducted by Renu Aneja, teacher of Vipasana, Karnal. The session aimed to reduce stress and anxiety, increase self-awareness, improve physical growth and enhance emotional regulation of the students. The session introduced the students to mindfulness meditation techniques to improve their stress management skills. Students engaged in a guided meditation practice focusing on breath awareness and a brief body scan. Feedback from students was overwhelmingly positive, with many reporting increased calmness and relaxation. Principal Shalini Narang emphasised that these type of meditation sessions are highly beneficial for the students’ overall growth.

