Meeting on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy held at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 31, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jul 14, 2025 IST
A Regional Level Committee Meeting on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) was held at the school. The programme was inaugurated by Preeti Saxena, Deputy Commissioner, KVS, RO, Chandigarh, by lighting a lamp. She motivated the participants to tap the modern techniques to achieve optimum results. Later in his session, Jugal Kishore, Assistant Commissioner discussed the achievements of the region in LAT and ORF as well as stressed on improving literacy skills among the students, so as to achieve the targets of FLN. The event saw active participation from educational leaders and stakeholders. Key discussions focused on achieving FLN targets, effective teaching strategies, and data-driven outcomes like LAT and ORF results. Practical demonstrations on hands-on learning tools like ‘Ginladi’ and insights on the NCF for the Foundational Stage were shared. The meeting served as a collaborative platform to strengthen foundational education through innovation, assessment, and inclusive pedagogy.

