Mega plantation drive organised

Baby Convent School, Banur, organised a mega plantation drive and awareness campaign under the theme 'Save Trees, Save Earth' to promote environmental conservation and sustainable living. The event was graced by DSP Banur Sukhdev Singh; Baljeet Singh, Pradhan, Nagar Council Banur; Lakhwinder Singh (Lucky Sandhu), Vice Pradhan, Nagar Council Banur; Municipal Councillors Bablu (Ward 3), Kuldeep Singh (Ward 1), Ramesh Kumar (Ward 9), Happy (Ward 3); and Lovely Kamboj, Youth Head. The dignitaries joined students in planting saplings across the school campus. The DSP conducted an interactive session on cyber safety, highlighting safe internet practices, protection of personal data, prevention of cyberbullying, women's safety and rights and important emergency helpline numbers. The school's Head Boy, Head Girl, Eco Club Head, House Captains and Prefects later led an awareness rally from the school campus through the local market to spread the message of tree conservation and environmental cleanliness. Traffic Head Manjeet Singh accompanied the rally, extending his support and ensuring its smooth conduct. The campaign also reached the wider community as student leaders and members of the school management visited the Banur Police Station, where a plantation drive was carried out in the presence of SHO Arshdeep Sharma. Principal Subeena Anand proposed the vote of thanks. As a token of appreciation, she presented each dignitary with a sapling, reinforcing the campaign's message of nurturing a greener future.

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