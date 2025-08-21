Mega Tinkering Day organised

In a vibrant celebration of creativity and scientific inquiry, Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kurukshetra, hosted a Mega Tinkering Day under the Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) initiative. Organised as part of the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, the event brought together 50 students from classes VI to XII to promote a culture of innovation and hands-on learning. Students presented diverse projects, including a functional vacuum cleaner made from simple materials like plastic bottle, fan, battery and switch to demonstrate air pressure. As part of the national celebration, they attended a live session organised by NITI Aayog, joining over 10,000 ATL participants from across India on the same platform. The interactive programme inspired learners to explore creative solutions and deepen their understanding of real-world applications. Certificates of excellence were awarded to outstanding participants and mentors, and the day concluded with a lively discussion that strengthened teamwork, creativity, and the school’s commitment to nurturing future innovators.

