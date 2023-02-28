Mehak wins national debate

Exhibiting amazing brain skills, Mehak Khanna, a Class XI student of Spring Dale Senior School, Amritsar, has emerged as the winner of the National Debate Competition-2023 held online by the Bal Education Trust, a Gujarat-based institution. The competition began on January 1 and it culminated on February 16. Owing to her confidence, composure and impressive oratory skills, she rigorously participated in three rounds: District, State and National, and finally won, defeating all speakers nationwide. She won accolades not just for herself but for the school as well. She will be awarded with a prize money of Rs 11,000, a trophy, gold medal and appreciation and achievement certificates.