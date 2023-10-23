Mental health a necessity

It is rightly said, "Mental toughness is essential for success". But are we all living a life which makes us tough mentally? How come we listen to news of people committing suicide and becoming a victim of depression and anxiety?

We are living in a world which is full of stress and the winner is the one who sails through the hurdles calmly. Only a person with strong mental health survives. Students need to make a strategy to ease their difficulty level and must go for the three eights formulas i.e. eight hours of sleep, eight hours of study and eight hours of any recreational activity of their choice.

Mental health is indeed a continuous process rather than a destination. It is an on-going journey of working towards maintenance and improvement of our well-being. Just like physical health mental health requires regular care and attention.

Taking care of our mental health involves various aspects such as self-care, seeking support when needed, practicing healthy coping mechanisms and implementing positive lifestyle choices. It is about developing resilience, cultivating strategies to manage stress, building strong relationships, setting boundaries, and prioritising self-care.

While everyone's mental health journey may be different, it is important to remember that progress can be made at different paces. Some days may be better than the others and setbacks are a normal part of the process. It is crucial to be patient and kind to ourselves during these ups and downs. The need of the hour is to take out some moments from our life to rekindle our energy and use it for our growth and betterment by maintaining our mental health.

Himanshi Aggarwal, Class X, DC Model School, Panchkula