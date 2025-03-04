MGN Public School, Adarsh Nagar, Jalandhar

The day acknowledged the developmental accomplishment of each child as observed by the teachers through the session. Being mindful of the principles of NEP-2020, priority is given to comprehensive, value-based learning along with academics at the foundational stage of schooling in the school. Hence every child of Nursery, LKG and UKG class was awarded a trophy with a title, recognising his/her socio-emotional, cognitive and inter personal skills development. The titles were ‘Well Turned Out’, ‘Promising Performer’, ‘Ever Smiling’, ‘Highly Perceptive’ and ‘Best Buddy’. The exuberance on each little face while receiving their award from in-charge Sukham was iconic. Encouragement and inspirational words by Principal KS Randhawa and Headmistress Sangeeta Bhatia added sparkle to the function.