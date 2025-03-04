DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / MGN Public School, Adarsh Nagar, Jalandhar

MGN Public School, Adarsh Nagar, Jalandhar

The day acknowledged the developmental accomplishment of each child as observed by the teachers through the session. Being mindful of the principles of NEP-2020, priority is given to comprehensive, value-based learning along with academics at the foundational stage of schooling...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The day acknowledged the developmental accomplishment of each child as observed by the teachers through the session. Being mindful of the principles of NEP-2020, priority is given to comprehensive, value-based learning along with academics at the foundational stage of schooling in the school. Hence every child of Nursery, LKG and UKG class was awarded a trophy with a title, recognising his/her socio-emotional, cognitive and inter personal skills development. The titles were ‘Well Turned Out’, ‘Promising Performer’, ‘Ever Smiling’, ‘Highly Perceptive’ and ‘Best Buddy’. The exuberance on each little face while receiving their award from in-charge Sukham was iconic. Encouragement and inspirational words by Principal KS Randhawa and Headmistress Sangeeta Bhatia added sparkle to the function.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper