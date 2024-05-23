MGN Public School, Adarsh Nagar, Jalandhar

The school celebrated the nursery stage debut, “Rise and Shine”, where little students from nursery performed on different foot-tapping songs. To encourage participation of every student and to minimise the apprehension of facing an audience, each section of nursery presented performances on different dance numbers like a welcome song, party song, weekend song, etc. The event was graced by parents, whose faces on seeing their little ones sparkling on stage were full of overwhelming joy and awe. Principal Kanwaljeet Singh Randhawa, Headmistress Sangeeta Bhatia and pre-primary in charge Sukham admired the efforts of the children and teachers.

