MGN Public School, Jalandhar

Motherhood was celebrated by students on Mother's Day. Students of Nursery class made greeting cards for their moms, LKG made cupcake cutouts and UKG did a combined activity which was displayed on the school notice boards in their respective classes. The programme of began with the school shabad and a foot-tapping medley by UKG students. A dance presentation by LKG kids mesmerised mothers in the audience. Moms participated in various games such as flip-the-bottle, sorting, show your creativity, knotting the tie, balancing etc. Chief Guest of the day, Dr. Gurpreet, a renowned gynecologist shared a few important tips with the young mothers on maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Another highlight of the day was the presence of Dr. Suruchi Bawa, an ex Montgomerian and a well-known dentist by profession. Both dignitaries were warmly welcomed by the Principal Kanwaljeet Singh Randhawa and headmistress Sangeeta Bhatia.
