MGN Public School, Kapurthala

The school celebrated International labour Day with the focus on child labour. A special assembly was conducted in this context in which Tanisha of Class XI gave a speech. The students were sensitised about the harsh reality of their underprivileged children. A few students who were given anti-child labour badge, helped the unprivileged children in their vicinity with eatables, old clothes, old books, stationary material, used toys etc with the motive that these children should also enjoy the joys of childhood and should refrain from child labour. Principal Parwinder Kaur Walia appreciated the efforts of the students for their involvement in these activities. She also encouraged the students to participate in all such activities that led to the betterment and uplifting of society and the nation.
