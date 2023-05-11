MGN Public School, Kapurthala

An investiture ceremony was held under the guidance of School Manager S Ravinder Singh Mehta and Principal Parwinder Walia. A ceremonial lamp was lit to begin the event. Lt Col Anila Khatri was the chief guest. Amitabh Verma and Sehajdeep Kaur were honoured with the titles of Head Boy & Head Girl, respectively. Anhadroop Kunwar Singh was chosen the Deputy Head Boy and Tanisha was adorned with the badge of Deputy Head Girl. Besides, House captains, House Vice- captains, House Sports Captain, House Vice- sports captain & House prefects from all the four houses were chosen. All the newly elected cabinet members were decorated with sashes and badges. They took the oath of allegiance swearing to serve their alma mater with utmost sincerity.