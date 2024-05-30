The school celebrated the inauguration of its new middle block student council in a ceremony that underscored the importance of leadership. Tammana and Tanyam of Class VIII were appointed as Head Girl and Head Boy, respectively, with Kareena supporting as Secretary. The event also welcomed new chiefs and clan captains, reinforcing the school’s commitment to leadership and equality. Spearheaded by Principal Atul Sharma, Event Head Shalu Grover, Unit Head Sachin Midha, and the student council committee, the ceremony was a resounding success. It concluded with a pledge from the council members to lead with distinction and dedication.

