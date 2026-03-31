Milestone Award Night at Milestone Senior Secondary School, Kaithal

The Milestone Senior Secondary School, Kaithal, organised a spectacular and Milestone Award Night, celebrating the achievements and excellence of its students, teachers, and class in-charges. The event was a true reflection of dedication, hard work, and success of the students. The school management honoured students for their outstanding accomplishments in academics, co-curricular activities, and 100% attendance, along with achievements at district and national levels and participation in various competitions. Teachers and in-charges were also felicitated for their relentless efforts and commitment towards shaping young minds. The evening was filled with vibrant and energetic cultural performances, including a graceful classical group dance and an enthusiastic bhangra performance, which captivated the audience and added charm to the celebration. Principal Atul Sharma addressed the gathering with his inspiring words, motivating students and staff while also sharing the innovative initiatives and vision of the school for the upcoming academic session. The programme concluded on a high note, leaving everyone with a sense of pride and joy. The evening stood as a testimony to the school’s commitment to nurturing talent and celebrating success.
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