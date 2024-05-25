Milestone Senior Secondary School, Kaithal

The Milestone Reading Club has three levels and the third level is no ordinary feat. It isn’t just about turning the pages, it is about putting our creative thoughts and imagination on a piece of paper. So, to recharge their creative spirits our future authors embarked on a much awaited trip to the City Beautiful (Chandigarh). Visiting the Tribune press was an eye-opening experience. It was a lot of fun getting to know how a newspaper is printed. The students also explored the vibrant Elante Mall and their laughter echoed through the hallways.

