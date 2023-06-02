Milestone Smart School, Patiala

"There is no age limit for learning. If you have the willingness and the correct attitude to learn something, age becomes just a number."The above adage was proven right when 43 year- old Manjinder Kaur, an ancillary member of the school cleared Class XII Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) exam alongwith her daughter Ishpreet Kaur. Manjinder Kaur scored 72 per cent in Arts stream while her daughter got 94 per cent marks in the non-medical stream. Manjinder was married at a young age and soon lost her husband. She brought up her daughter and son single handedly. Despite the challenges she has come a long way. She plans to get her daughter admitted to a good engineering college.The Management and the Principal of the school sent a congratulatory note to the mother and daughter duo. Manveen Aujla , the Principal of the school, said such lives were a source of inspiration and motivation for others.