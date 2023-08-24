Milestone Smart School, Patiala

School students celebrated Independence Day. The programme commenced with the hoisting of the national flag and followed by the rendition of the national anthem. A colourful programme of patriotic songs, dances and poems won the hearts of all. The school choir sung a mashup of patriotic songs. The graceful dance moves had all the flavours of the Indian culture embedded in it. The poetry by Chitwan from Class VII and Prisha from Class III was enjoyed by all. Guntas of Class IV gave an elaborate speech on the importance of the day.