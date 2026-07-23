Mime competition organised

To commemorate the spirit of Kargil Vijay Diwas and instil the values of patriotism, courage, and national pride among students, OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, organised a mime competition for students of classes VIII to XII. The competition witnessed enthusiastic participation from all four houses —Ruby, Diamond, Sapphire, and Emerald. Through expressive gestures, impactful facial expressions, and thought-provoking performances, students paid heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers of the Indian armed forces who made the supreme sacrifice during the Kargil War. The silent yet powerful presentations effectively conveyed messages of patriotism, unity, sacrifice, and gratitude, leaving the audience deeply moved. After a keen evaluation, Ruby House secured the first position with its outstanding and emotionally compelling performance. Diamond House claimed the second position, while Sapphire House earned the third position. School Director Esha Bansal applauded the participants for their creativity, confidence, and meaningful performances. She encouraged students to honour the nation’s heroes and uphold the values of courage, discipline, and selfless service. Principal Neelam Sharma remarked that such activities not only nurture artistic talent but also strengthen students’ sense of responsibility and patriotism. The event concluded on an inspiring note, reinforcing the importance of remembering the sacrifices of the nation’s brave soldiers and celebrating the spirit of unity and national integrity.
- States
- Punjab
- {{!--
- Punjabi Tadka --}}
- Heart of Punjab
- Haryana
- Himachal Pradesh
- Jammu & Kashmir
- Uttarakhand
- Uttar Pradesh
- Rajasthan
- Madhya Pradesh
- Chhattisgarh
- Cities
- Amritsar
- Bathinda
- Chandigarh
- Delhi
- Jalandhar
- Ludhiana
- Patiala
- Shaharnama
- Assembly Elections 2026
- Operation Sindoor: One Year On
- Opinion
- Editorials
- Comment
- musings
- Letters To The Editor
- Latest News
- Tribune Defence
- UPSC
- Life
- Lifestyle
- Entertainment
- Movie Reviews
- Pollywood
- Arts
- Book Reviews
- Photo Gallery
- Weather
- India Pakistan News
- Time Capsule
- Classifieds
- Grooms Wanted
- property for sale
- Situation Vacant
- To Let
- Education
- Other Classifieds
- Remembering B N Goswamy
- Remembering Nehru
- Celebrating 145 years of The Tribune
- Reach us
- The Tribune Epaper
- The Tribune App - Android
- The Tribune App - iOS
- Punjabi Tribune online
- Punjabi Tribune Epaper
- Punjabi Tribune App - Android
- Punjabi Tribune App - iOS
- Dainik Tribune online
- Dainik Tribune Epaper
- Dainik Tribune App - Android
- Dainik Tribune App - ios
- Subscribe To Print Edition
- Contact Us
- About Us
- Code of Ethics
- Careers
- Advertise with us Tribune Classifieds Subscribe To Print Edition
- Subscribe To Print Edition
- Quick Links
- Home
- India
- World
- Sport
- Business
- Features
- Diaspora
- Coronavirus
- Trending
- Latest News
- states
- Punjab
- Haryana
- Himachal
- J & K
- Uttarakhand
- Uttar Pradesh
- Rajasthan
- Madhya Pradesh
- Chhattisgarh
- Cities
- Amritsar
- Bathinda
- Chandigarh
- Delhi
- Jalandhar
- Ludhiana
- Patiala
- Shaharnama
- Assembly Elections 2026
- Operation Sindoor: One Year On
- Simply Haryana
- Opinion
- Editorials
- Comment
- Musings
- Letters to the Editor
- Tribune Defence
- UPSC
- Life
- Lifestyle
- Entertainment
- Movie Reviews
- Pollywood
- Arts
- Book Reviews
- Photo Gallery
- India Pakistan News
- Move Ahead
- Jobs & Careers
- Health
- Schools
- Technology
- Code of Ethics
- Careers
- Partner Exclusives
- Games
- Classified
- Brides wanted
- Grooms Wanted
- Property For Sale
- Situation Vacant
- To Let
- Education
- other Classifieds
- Book Classifieds
- Remembering B N Goswamy
- Remembering Nehru
- Celebrating 145 years of The Tribune
- Reach US
- About us
- Contact Us
- Subscribe To Print Edition
- Careers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement