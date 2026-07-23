Mime competition organised

To commemorate the spirit of Kargil Vijay Diwas and instil the values of patriotism, courage, and national pride among students, OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, organised a mime competition for students of classes VIII to XII. The competition witnessed enthusiastic participation from all four houses —Ruby, Diamond, Sapphire, and Emerald. Through expressive gestures, impactful facial expressions, and thought-provoking performances, students paid heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers of the Indian armed forces who made the supreme sacrifice during the Kargil War. The silent yet powerful presentations effectively conveyed messages of patriotism, unity, sacrifice, and gratitude, leaving the audience deeply moved. After a keen evaluation, Ruby House secured the first position with its outstanding and emotionally compelling performance. Diamond House claimed the second position, while Sapphire House earned the third position. School Director Esha Bansal applauded the participants for their creativity, confidence, and meaningful performances. She encouraged students to honour the nation’s heroes and uphold the values of courage, discipline, and selfless service. Principal Neelam Sharma remarked that such activities not only nurture artistic talent but also strengthen students’ sense of responsibility and patriotism. The event concluded on an inspiring note, reinforcing the importance of remembering the sacrifices of the nation’s brave soldiers and celebrating the spirit of unity and national integrity.

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