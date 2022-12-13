Mind Tree School, Kharar

Kabuliwala Beckons was the theme of the annual day programme hosted by classes I and II. Young Mindtreeans put up a spectacular show, despite the fact that most of them were on the stage for the first time after the pandemic. The event was graced by Dr Prem Felix Siril and Dr Jaspreet Kaur Randhawa, two eminent personalities from the IIT, Mandi, besides Principal Harveen Kaur, Director Sanjay Kumar and Arpana Sanjay Kumar. Students of the two grades enacted the evergreen and popular story by Rabindranath Tagore - 'Kabuliwala'. Scintillating dance performances and beautiful renditions complemented the play which made it a gala event. The entire hall was packed with proud and happy parents who had been invited to witness their wards' performances. The entire audience was enamored by the soul touching and poignant story of the Kabuliwala and Mini.