Minerva Study Circle, Ghumarwin, celebrate Lohri

Minerva Study Circle, Ghumarwin, celebrated Lohri on its campus. The celebration was marked by joy, togetherness, and traditional fervour, creating a warm and festive atmosphere for everyone present. Students actively participated in the Lohri celebration, showcasing the true essence of the festival. Children sang traditional songs, clapped around the symbolic bonfire, and enjoyed festive treats, reflecting happiness and unity. The event aimed not only to celebrate a cultural festival but also to instil values of togetherness, gratitude, and respect for traditions among students. The Chief Managing Director (CMD) and Managing Director (MD) of Minerva Study Circle warmly greeted the children and extended their heartfelt Lohri wishes. In their address, they encouraged students to stay focused on their goals, work hard with dedication, and uphold moral and cultural values in their lives.

