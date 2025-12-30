Mini Sports Day organised

A Mini Sports Day was organised at Amaravati Vidyalaya, Baddi. The event was held in the school sports ground and witnessed the joyful participation of students from Play Group to Class II. The Sports Day was formally inaugurated by Principal Suman Sharma, who marked the beginning of the event by releasing balloons, spreading a message of joy and sportsmanship. Various fun-filled races and age-appropriate sports activities were organised, keeping in mind the interest and abilities of the young learners. The tiny participants took part with great excitement and confidence, making the event lively and cheerful. Parents and teachers encouraged the children throughout the programme. At the end of the events, Principal Suman Sharma awarded medals to the winners and appreciated the excellent performance and enthusiastic participation of all students.

