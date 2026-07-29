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Home / The School Tribune / ‘Mission Hariyali 2026’ launched

‘Mission Hariyali 2026’ launched

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:01 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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With the objective of protecting the environment and making Punjab greener, the Apna Punjab Foundation launched its ambitious ‘Mission Hariyali 2026’ campaign to plant 9,00,000 saplings across the state. The campaign was formally inaugurated by Punjab Cabinet Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal at a special event held on the campus of SEABA School, Lehragaga. He distributed saplings among the students and encouraged them to plant more trees and take responsibility for their proper care. Addressing the gathering, he said environmental conservation is one of the most pressing needs of the present time and that every citizen should contribute to this noble cause. He emphasised that merely planting saplings is not enough; nurturing them until they grow into healthy trees is a shared responsibility. Later, he formally inaugurated ‘Mission Hariyali 2026’ by planting a sapling in the school’s Herbal Garden and reiterated the message of environmental conservation.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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