‘Mission Hariyali 2026’ launched

With the objective of protecting the environment and making Punjab greener, the Apna Punjab Foundation launched its ambitious ‘Mission Hariyali 2026’ campaign to plant 9,00,000 saplings across the state. The campaign was formally inaugurated by Punjab Cabinet Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal at a special event held on the campus of SEABA School, Lehragaga. He distributed saplings among the students and encouraged them to plant more trees and take responsibility for their proper care. Addressing the gathering, he said environmental conservation is one of the most pressing needs of the present time and that every citizen should contribute to this noble cause. He emphasised that merely planting saplings is not enough; nurturing them until they grow into healthy trees is a shared responsibility. Later, he formally inaugurated ‘Mission Hariyali 2026’ by planting a sapling in the school’s Herbal Garden and reiterated the message of environmental conservation.

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