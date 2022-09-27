MJS Ramgarhia Public School, Chandigarh

The main and conference hall of Maharaja Jassa Singh Ramgarhia Bhawan, Sector 27-D, Chandigarh, was inaugurated. The chief guest was cricketer Harbhajan Singh, MP, Rajya Sabha. President of the Ramgarhia Sabha, Sector 27-D, Chandigarh, Dr Harcharan Singh Ranauta, honoured the distinguished guest with a bouquet. On the occasion of the 300th birth anniversary of Maharaja Jassa Singh Ramgarhia, Neeraj Sikka, a teacher of the school, was honoured with a memento by the president of the Ramgarhia Sabha. She was selected among the Punjab and Chandigarh teachers for doing work for ‘Natik Shiksha’. Principal Sudesh Kohli presented a sapling to the chief guest.