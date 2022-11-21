MJS Ramgarhia Public School, Chandigarh

Teachers of the pre-primary wing made the day special for the tiny tots by making them participate in a lot of fun-filled games and activities in a programme organised on Children’s Day. Little children danced to the tunes of poems and songs. In the morning assembly of the primary section teachers sang songs. They also taught the importance of the day. Special songs written by teachers were also sung for the students. Students recited poems and gave speeches. Students from classes I to VII were taken to a park where they played games.
