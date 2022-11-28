MJS Ramgarhia Public School, Chandigarh

Students won prizes in the poetry recitation, lecture and shabad gayan inter-school competition held at Guru Gobind Singh Senior Secondary School, on the occasion of Guru Teg Bahadur’s martyrdom day. Jaikrit of Class VII won the second prize in poetry recitation in the junior category. Jasandeep, Krishna and Jaikrit Singh, students of Class VII, bagged the third prize in shabad gayan. All students got certificate of participation.