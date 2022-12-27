MJS Ramgarhia Public School, Chandigarh

The school organised an event — Pranam Shaheedan Nu — to pay a tribute to the four 'Sahibzadas' of Guru Gobind Singh who sacrificed their lives for the sake of humanity. Students from classes I to VII presented poems and speeches in Punjabi and Hindi on the occasion. A speech by Jaikrit Singh, a student of Class VII on "Chaar Sahibzadian Da Shahadat Da Safar" made everyone emotional. Shabad Gayan was also done by the students of classes VI and VII. The whole school paid tributes to the four young martyrs and remembered their bravery in the battle against the Mughal emperor.
