MJS Ramgarhia Public School, Chandigarh

The school organised an eye check-up camp with the support of Lions Club in which vision of 250 students was tested. The screening of the students was done in a very professional manner. This was held under the school management and the leadership of president Harcharan Singh Ranauta, Chairman Baldev Singh Kalsi, Manager Gurcharan Singh, Sukhwant Singh, senior vice-president of the Ramgarhia Sabha and cashier of school, and Principal of the school Sudesh Kohli along with the faculty. Daljit Singh Flora, Chairman of Chandigarh Partap Coop (NA) T&C Society Ltd, Sector 27 D, Chandigarh, also participated in the camp.
