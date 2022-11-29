MJS Ramgarhia Public School, Sector 27, Chandigarh

Students brought laurels to the school the inter-school competition held at Guru Gobind Singh Senior Sec School, Sector 35, Chandigarh. On the occasion of Guru Teg Bahadur's martyrdom day, Jaikrit of Class VII won the second prize in poetry recitation competition (junior category). Jasandeep, Krishna and Jaikrit Singh from Class VII performed 'shabad gayan' and the trio bagged the third prize and won the trophy for the school in the junior category.
