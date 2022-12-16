MJS Ramgarhia Public School, Sector 27-D, Chandigarh

Students and teachers along with the Principal attended the ‘Bhakti Samagam’ at Shri Gurdwara Sahib Sector, 27-D, Chandigarh, organised by the Managing Committee of Ramgarhia Bhawan Gurdwara Sahib. Sant Bhai Ishar Singh from Hyderabad inspired and connected the students and teachers with the God inside them through his valuable words. He taught about the teachings of Guru Granth Sahib. Children listened to the Shabad sung by Sant Ishar Singh and his jatha. On the second day, he explained the meaning of the words that lies in the ‘Mool Mantra’. On the third day Bhai Ishar Singh narrated the inspiring story of Mata Gujjari and the four Sahibzadas on a big screen with pictures. Bhai Ishar Singh asked the students to write on a paper what they have listened and learnt from the teachings in the ‘Samagam’. Many students wrote about their experience and presented poems and songs about Guru Nanak Dev. Jaikrit Singh, Ayush Verma and Ghanishta of Class VII got the first, second and third positions, respectively. They were given cash prizes by Sant Ishar Singh and a ‘saropa’ by the managing committee of the gurdwara. Krishna of Class VII was also awarded a cash prize for presenting a song. Co-cordinator Neeraj Sikka gave cash prizes to some students from her own side.