MJS Ramgarhia Public School, Sector 27 D, Chandigarh

An Independence Day programme was organised in the school. The programme started with the welcome of chief guest Baldev Singh Kalsi, Swaran Singh, Ratan Gupta and Hardev Singh Ranauta by the school principal and other faculty staff. The national flag was hoisted by the guests with playing of the national anthem. There was a patriotic dance performance by students of Class IV and VI, song by Class III students and at last the act of pyramid was performed by students. Chairman of the school Baldev Singh Kalsi congratulated all students and teachers. One day before, the school conducted an assembly and celebration by students of play way to Class VII. There were many activities on Independence Day theme, like poem recitation, drawing competition for Class I to VII and colouring competition for kindergarten and play sections.