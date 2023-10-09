MJS Ramgarhia Public School, Sector 27 D, Chandigarh

A National Education Summit was organised by the Preethvi Abhyudaya Educators Association-India (PAAI) to honour the dedicated, enthusiastic and honest educators. The jury members honoured the educators of 22 states, like Haryana, Punjab, MP, HP, UP, etc. In this event, they honoured MJS Ramgarhia Public School Principal Sudesh Kohli and Coordinator Neeraj Sikka with PSM Rashtriya Shiksha Ratna Sammaan 2022-23 at Amity University (AU), Mohali. There was also a Science exhibition in which the science and social studies teachers of the school, ie Suman and Rishu, coordinated with students Naman Kumar, Sania, Aliya and Ansh Arora and presented the working models on ‘Save electricity’ and ‘Solar-lunar eclipse’. Chairman of the school Baldev Singh Kalsi congratulated the Principal, Coordinator, teachers and students.