MJS Ramgarhia School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Raksha Bandhan under the supervision of Principal Sudesh Kohli. All students and teachers were involved in co-curricular activities. The activities involved were bulletin board decoration for Class III to VII and rakhi-making activity for playway to Class II. The co-curricular activities inculcate the cultural values and the creative spirit in the students. At the end, the Principal visited all classes and appreciated the students for their participation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Art 370 hearing: Ready for J&K poll anytime, it's for EC to decide, Centre tells Supreme Court
But says can’t give exact timeframe on restoring statehood
Parliament special session from September 18 to 22
Buzz on ‘one nation, one election Bill’
Indian-American arrested in New Jersey in USD 13 million tech fraud
The count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud carries a maxim...