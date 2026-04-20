MKD DAV Public School shines in Class X results; Jaspreet Kaur tops with 98.4% without tuition

The MKD DAV Public School, Neshta, Attari, has delivered a stellar performance in the Class X Board Examination, bringing pride to the institution. Jaspreet Kaur from Daoke village, located along the Indo-Pakistan border, emerged as the school topper with an exceptional 98.4%. Her achievement is particularly remarkable as she accomplished this milestone without the support of private tuition. Adding to the glory, several students secured above 90% and 95%, reflecting the school’s consistent commitment to academic excellence and holistic development.

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