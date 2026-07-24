PML SD Public School celebrates Van Mahotsav

The kindergarten section of PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh, celebrated Van Mahotsav with enthusiasm and a deep sense of environmental responsibility. The highlight of the event was a massive tree plantation drive led by the Principal and students, who together planted saplings on the school premises. Following the plantation drive, students participated in a variety of eco-centric activities. The celebration concluded with students taking a pledge to protect the environment and become lifelong guardians of nature.

Advertisement